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DeJon Jarreau News: Adds 12 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Jarreau ended with 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 131-105 loss to Phoenix.

Jarreau wasn't afraid to let it fly on the offensive end, and while he wasn't exactly efficient from the field, he managed to end the night in double figures for a second straight game. He reached a season high in minutes Monday given Memphis' extensive injury report, and he could continue to see opportunities to show what he can do down the stretch of the regular season, as the Grizzlies don't have much to play for.

DeJon Jarreau
Memphis Grizzlies
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