DeJon Jarreau News: Fares well off bench

Jarreau produced 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and two turnovers in 25 minutes of Sunday's 102-97 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Despite Jarreau's best efforts, the Hustle dropped to 4-18 on the season. Through 12 appearances, Jarreau holds averages of 15.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.