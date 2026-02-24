DeJon Jarreau headshot

DeJon Jarreau News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Jarreau produced 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and two turnovers in 25 minutes of Sunday's 102-97 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Despite Jarreau's best efforts, the Hustle dropped to 4-18 on the season. Through 12 appearances, Jarreau holds averages of 15.9 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

DeJon Jarreau
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJon Jarreau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJon Jarreau See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Key Adds for Week 22
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Key Adds for Week 22
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
March 15, 2024