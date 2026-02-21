DeJon Jarreau headshot

DeJon Jarreau News: Impactful off bench versus Stockton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Jarreau produced 29 points (12-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 117-113 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Jarreau achieved a season-high scoring mark thanks to his great efficiency from the field during Friday's matchup. The guard, who has come off the bench in each of his last 11 games, could push for increased involvement after being a consistent contributor around the floor over his most recent action.

DeJon Jarreau
 Free Agent
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJon Jarreau
