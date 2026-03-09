DeJon Jarreau News: Logs double-double Tuesday

Jarreau tallied 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 142-132 G League win versus the Wolves.

Jarreau led the Hustle in rebounds and assists in addition to recording his second double-double of the campaign. The 6-foot-5 guard also finished two assists shy of a triple-double and also shot an efficient 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.