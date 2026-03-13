DeJon Jarreau News: Receives 10-day deal
Jarreau agreed to a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
With Scotty Pippen (toe) set to undergo season-ending surgery, an already depleted Memphis backcourt was in need of further reinforcement, so the Grizzlies opted to bring Jarreau aboard. A fifth-year guard out of Houston, Jarreau has been a key player in the G League for the Memphis Hustle this season, starting in 11 of his 31 appearances while averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 three-pointers and 0.7 blocks in 23.3 minutes per contest.
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