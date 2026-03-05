DeJon Jarreau News: Scores 18 points in G League

Jarreau finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes of Tuesday's 135-113 G League win over the Texas Legends.

The Hustle picked up a rare win Tuesday to improve to 6-21 on the season. Jarreau is in the midst of a strong campaign with averages of 15.8 points, 5.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 three-pointers in 21.8 minutes per contest.