DeJon Jarreau News: Scores 18 points in G League
Jarreau finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes of Tuesday's 135-113 G League win over the Texas Legends.
The Hustle picked up a rare win Tuesday to improve to 6-21 on the season. Jarreau is in the midst of a strong campaign with averages of 15.8 points, 5.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 three-pointers in 21.8 minutes per contest.
DeJon Jarreau
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJon Jarreau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJon Jarreau See More