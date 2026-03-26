DeJon Jarreau News: Season-high 15 points

Jarreau racked up 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 loss to the Spurs.

With Memphis beginning to shut down several of their key contributors, Jarreau appears to be one of the beneficiaries while riding a 10-day deal. The 15 points Wednesday were a season high, though Jarreau has played at least 25 minutes just one time in his first seven games in 2025-26.