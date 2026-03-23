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DeJon Jarreau News: Signs another 10-day deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 9:26am

Jarreau signed a second 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Monday.

The Grizzlies also signed Tyler Burton to a second 10-day deal. Jarreau appeared in all five of the Grizzlies' games after signing with the team March 13, averaging 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 21.2 minutes per contest.

DeJon Jarreau
Memphis Grizzlies
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