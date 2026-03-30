DeJon Jarreau News: Upgraded to available Monday
Jarreau (elbow) is available for Monday's game against Phoenix.
Jarreau exited Saturday's 125-124 win over the Bulls because of an elbow injury and was in danger of missing this contest. However, he will suit up. With a lengthy injury report for the Grizzlies on Monday, Jarreau should receive plenty of minutes regardless of his role.
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