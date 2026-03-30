DeJon Jarreau headshot

DeJon Jarreau News: Upgraded to available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 5:41pm

Jarreau (elbow) is available for Monday's game against Phoenix.

Jarreau exited Saturday's 125-124 win over the Bulls because of an elbow injury and was in danger of missing this contest. However, he will suit up. With a lengthy injury report for the Grizzlies on Monday, Jarreau should receive plenty of minutes regardless of his role.

DeJon Jarreau
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJon Jarreau See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeJon Jarreau See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Key Adds for Week 22
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Key Adds for Week 22
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
March 15, 2024