DeJon Jarreau News: Will play Saturday

Jarreau (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against Charlotte.

Jarreau had 13 points in Friday's loss to Boston. He popped up on the injury report because of right ankle soreness. Fortunately, the 28-year-old is good to go. Jarreau has averaged 21.3 minutes in four appearances with Memphis this season. However, he's averaged only 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.