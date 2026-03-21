DeJon Jarreau headshot

DeJon Jarreau News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Jarreau (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against Charlotte.

Jarreau had 13 points in Friday's loss to Boston. He popped up on the injury report because of right ankle soreness. Fortunately, the 28-year-old is good to go. Jarreau has averaged 21.3 minutes in four appearances with Memphis this season. However, he's averaged only 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

DeJon Jarreau
Memphis Grizzlies
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