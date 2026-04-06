Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Could return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Murray (hand) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Murray will have a chance to return to the court Tuesday after missing two consecutive games -- one due to rest and the other because of a bruised left hand. He'll presumably need to prove his health during shootaround and warmups to gain clearance to play. New Orleans should have another update on his status closer to game time.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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