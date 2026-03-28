Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 3:26pm

Murray (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Murray missed the second half of Atlanta's back-to-back set Friday for injury management purposes, and his availability remains up in the air for Sunday's contest. If he's cleared to return, Jeremiah Fears would likely be bumped back to the second unit.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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