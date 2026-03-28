Dejounte Murray Injury: Deemed questionable
Murray (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Murray missed the second half of Atlanta's back-to-back set Friday for injury management purposes, and his availability remains up in the air for Sunday's contest. If he's cleared to return, Jeremiah Fears would likely be bumped back to the second unit.
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