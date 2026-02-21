Dejounte Murray Injury: Doubtful Saturday
Murray (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Murray tore his Achilles in January 2025 and has yet to make his season debut. While he's expected to return in the near future, the 29-year-old point guard is unlikely to do so Saturday. If Murray is ultimately ruled out, his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Warriors.
