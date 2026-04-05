Dejounte Murray Injury: Downgraded to out

Murray (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Murray missed Friday's loss in Sacramento due to rest purposes during the second night of a back-to-back set, but he'll be sidelined Sunday due to a new hand injury. Given he was initially listed as questionable, Murray appears to be day-to-day. However, it's unclear if he'll suit up during the final week of the regular season, as the Pelicans have nothing to play for. With Trey Murphy (ankle) also sidelined Sunday, Jeremiah Fears should see increased usage.