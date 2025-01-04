Dejounte Murray Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Murray is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Wizards due to right elbow soreness, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Murray seemingly injured his elbow against Washington on Friday and is now in danger of missing Sunday's contest. If Murray is ultimately ruled out, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins and Brandon Boston are candidates to receive increased playing time.
