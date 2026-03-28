Dejounte Murray Injury: Iffy for Sunday with bruised hand

Murray is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a left hand contusion.

Murray sat out the Pelicans' 119-106 loss to the Raptors on Friday due to right Achilles injury management, but it's a new injury that is now putting his availability for Sunday's contest up in the air. If Murray ends up missing a second straight contest, the Pelicans would likely turn to rookie Jeremiah Fears to log heavy minutes at point guard for another game.