Dejounte Murray Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Murray (Achilles) is listed questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit.
With the Pelicans no longer in the mix for a postseason spot, the team is likely to exercise caution with Murray and hold him out for one half of back-to-back sets. Even if Murray ends up playing Thursday, he'll likely receive a maintenance day for his right Achilles in Friday's game in Toronto.
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