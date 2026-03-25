Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 7:32pm

Murray (Achilles) is listed questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit.

With the Pelicans no longer in the mix for a postseason spot, the team is likely to exercise caution with Murray and hold him out for one half of back-to-back sets. Even if Murray ends up playing Thursday, he'll likely receive a maintenance day for his right Achilles in Friday's game in Toronto.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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