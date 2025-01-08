Dejounte Murray Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Murray is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right elbow soreness and a right shin contusion.
After playing 34 minutes Tuesday against the Timberwolves with 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and six steals, Murray could be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Murray does end up sitting out, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins could see more minutes with CJ McCollum soaking up more usage.
