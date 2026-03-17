Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 2:30pm

Murray (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Murray was also listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against Dallas but was ultimately downgraded to out due to illness. He'll presumably attempt to go through shootaround and pregame warmups to try to gain clearance to suit up Wednesday.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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