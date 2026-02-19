Dejounte Murray Injury: Nearing return to action

Murray (Achilles) is expected to make his season debut at some point in the next week, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

After tearing his Achilles in January of last year, Murray is in the final stages of his rehab while fully participating in practice. Although the star guard is closing in on making his first appearance of the 2025-26 campaign, Murray is almost certainly bound for a significant minutes restriction for at least his first several games back on the court. Murray's eventual return is likely to cut into the playing time of Jeremiah Fears at point guard.