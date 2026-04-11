Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Not playing vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Murray (hand)J is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Murray missed the Pelicans' final five games of the season due to a bruised left hand, but overall, this was a lost year for the veteran floor general. He was limited to just 14 appearances (all starts) in 2025-26, though he averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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