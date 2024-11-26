Dejounte Murray Injury: On track for Wednesday return
Pelicans coach Willie Green is expecting Murray (hand) to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Murray has missed the past 17 games for the Pelicans, but he returned to practice last week. NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported Monday that Murray was targeting Wednesday's game for his return as well. Green does expect Murray to have some restrictions, but he didn't mention any specifics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now