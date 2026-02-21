Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Murray (Achilles) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Murray appears to be nearing a return to game action after tearing his Achilles in January 2025, though he won't play Saturday. His next opportunity to make his season debut will come Tuesday against the Warriors.

