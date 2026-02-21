Dejounte Murray Injury: Out Saturday
Murray (Achilles) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Murray appears to be nearing a return to game action after tearing his Achilles in January 2025, though he won't play Saturday. His next opportunity to make his season debut will come Tuesday against the Warriors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 912 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 417 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More