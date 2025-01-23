Dejounte Murray Injury: Probable for Friday

Murray (elbow) has been listed as probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Murray is trending toward suiting for Friday's game against Memphis, even though he's dealing with an elbow issue. The talented guard is coming off one of his best games of the season for the Pelicans, as he came one rebound shy of recording a triple-double, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in Monday's win against the Jazz.