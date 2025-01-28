Fantasy Basketball
Dejounte Murray Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 3:42pm

Murray (finger) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

After missing Saturday's loss to the Hornets, Murray returned to the floor for the Pelicans in Monday's loss to the Raptors. Despite dealing with a sprained right index finger and a right elbow issue, the veteran guard is trending toward playing in a second straight contest following a one-game absence.

