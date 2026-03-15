Dejounte Murray Injury: Questionable for Monday
Murray is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to an illness.
Murray is feeling a bit under the weather, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Murray can't give it a go, Jeremiah Fears could see a bump in minutes.
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