Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 2:58pm

Murray is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to an illness.

Murray is feeling a bit under the weather, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Murray can't give it a go, Jeremiah Fears could see a bump in minutes.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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