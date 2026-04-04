Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Murray is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Magic due to a left hand contusion.

Murray sat out Friday's loss to the Kings for rest purposes, but now he's in danger of missing Sunday's game due to a bruised hand. If he needs to skip another match, Jeremiah Fears would have the opportunity to play extended minutes.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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