Dejounte Murray Injury: Ramps up activity
Murray (hand) was able to do some on-court work at Monday's practice, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Murray was also able to do some shooting, but he hasn't been cleared for contact just yet. After undergoing surgery back on Oct. 25, Murray was given a 4-to-6 week timetable and it appears that he's ramping up towards a return in the near future.
