Dejounte Murray Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Murray (hand) is out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Murray will be sidelined for a third straight contest, though he remains day-to-day, considering he was previously listed as questionable. It remains to be seen if the Pelicans attempt to clear him for the final two games of the regular season with nothing to play for.
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