Dejounte Murray Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Murray (finger) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Andrew Lopez of Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Pelicans head coach Willie Green says Murray will get X-rays on his right hand. The veteran guard has a sprained right index finger. New Orleans continues to struggle to keep its star players on the floor this season, and losing Murray for any amount of time is another step back for the struggling franchise.
