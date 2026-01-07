For his part, Murray -- who underwent surgery Feb. 5, 2025 to address his torn right Achilles tendon -- hasn't provided an update since the Pelicans' media availability day back in September regarding where he stands in his rehab program. The 29-year-old hasn't necessarily hit any snags in his recovery, but Borrego noted that he couldn't "say for sure" that Murray will play any point in 2025-26 until the Pelicans get a chance to evaluate him live on the court during practices or scrimmages. At the very least, Borrego's comment about the Pelicans hoping to have more clarity on Murray's status in the next month would seem to indicate that New Orleans isn't counting on Murray making it back before the All-Star break in mid-February. In the meantime, rookie first-round pick Jeremiah Fears will continue to serve as the Pelicans' starting point guard amid Murray's absence.