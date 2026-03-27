Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 9:52am

Murray (Achilles) will sit out Friday against the Raptors.

Murray will be held out for injury management during the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Murray joining Trey Murphy (ankle) on the shelf, guys like Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Hawkins will likely see more minutes.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
19 days ago