Dejounte Murray Injury: Sitting out Friday
Murray (Achilles) will sit out Friday against the Raptors.
Murray will be held out for injury management during the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Murray joining Trey Murphy (ankle) on the shelf, guys like Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Hawkins will likely see more minutes.
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