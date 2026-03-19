Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 11:44am

Murray has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to right Achilles management.

After playing through an illness Wednesday, Murray will be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set with the Clippers due to injury maintenance. Yves Missi will most likely move into the starting five in Murray's stead, while Jeremiah Fears should handle a more pronounced role off the bench.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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