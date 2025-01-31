Fantasy Basketball
Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Suffers non-contact injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 5:36pm

Murray (ankle) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Friday's game against the Celtics, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murray suffered the non-contact injury to his right ankle midway through the first quarter, and he was immediately helped back to the locker room. Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado will take on a larger role on offense if Murray is unable to return to Friday's contest.

