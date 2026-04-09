Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Tagged out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Murray (hand) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Murray is on the mend from a bruised left hand and will miss a fourth consecutive matchup as a result of the injury. His next opportunity to return will arrive Sunday in Minnesota in the regular-season finale.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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