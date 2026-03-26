Dejounte Murray Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

Murray isn't expected to be available for the second half of New Orleans' back-to-back Friday against the Raptors due to injury management, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports. He provided 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 29 minutes during Thursday's 129-108 loss to the Pistons.

Murray has appeared in three straight games for the Pelicans, so the team will likely sit him down Friday in an effort to maintain his health. The team has understandably been careful with the Washington product after coming back from a right Achilles surgery Feb. 24, which is an approach that is expected to continue down the stretch of the regular season.