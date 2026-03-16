Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Won't go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 4:42pm

Murray (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Murray will miss his second game of the month, this time due to an illness. Yves Missi will enter the starting lineup as a result with the Pelicans electing to roll out a big first unit Monday night.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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