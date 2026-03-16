Dejounte Murray Injury: Won't go Monday
Murray (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Murray will miss his second game of the month, this time due to an illness. Yves Missi will enter the starting lineup as a result with the Pelicans electing to roll out a big first unit Monday night.
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