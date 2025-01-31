Fantasy Basketball
Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Murray has a lower right leg injury and won't return to Friday's game against the Celtics.

Murray suffered a non-contact injury to his right leg during Friday's game against the Celtics and has been ruled out for the rest of the game. Jose Alvarado started in place of the injured veteran guard in the second half, as he will be leaned on to shoulder the load in the backcourt along with Trey Murphy.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
