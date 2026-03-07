Dejounte Murray News: Another strong performance
Murray amassed 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to the Suns.
Murray took a seat Thursday in Sacramento for rest reasons but was back in action for the second half of New Orleans' back-to-back set. He played at least 30 minutes for the first time this campaign, continuing to put up strong numbers since making his season debut at the end of February. Murray has scored in double figures and recorded at least one steal in all five appearances thus far, averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 26.2 minutes a night.
