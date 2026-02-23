Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Available for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Murray (Achilles) has been cleared to play Tuesday against Golden State.

Murray said Monday that he would make his season debut Tuesday against the Warriors, and the team confirmed this statement by listing the guard as available on the injury report. It remains to be seen how the Pelicans will choose to deploy the 29-year-old after such a long layoff. It wouldn't be a shock to see him come off the bench so the team is more easily able to control his workload.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
