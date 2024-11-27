Dejounte Murray News: Available to play
Murray (hand) is available to play Wednesday against the Raptors.
After missing the past 17 games for the Pelicans, Murray has the green light to return to the court. On Tuesday, coach Willie Green mentioned that he was expecting Murray to have some restrictions, but he didn't get into specifics. With Murray back, Elfrid Payton could lose a lot of steam after a handful of impressive performances.
