Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Murray (hand) is available to play Wednesday against the Raptors.

After missing the past 17 games for the Pelicans, Murray has the green light to return to the court. On Tuesday, coach Willie Green mentioned that he was expecting Murray to have some restrictions, but he didn't get into specifics. With Murray back, Elfrid Payton could lose a lot of steam after a handful of impressive performances.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now