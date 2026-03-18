Dejounte Murray News: Available to play
Murray (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Murray was able to shake off his questionable tag for this contest and will return to action following a one-game absence. Through eight appearances, he's averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers on 54.7 percent shooting from the field.
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