Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 9:47am

Murray (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Murray was able to shake off his questionable tag for this contest and will return to action following a one-game absence. Through eight appearances, he's averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers on 54.7 percent shooting from the field.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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