Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 9:03am

Murray (rest) is available for Thursday's game against Detroit.

Murray will shed his questionable tag for the front end of this back-to-back set. Presumably, he'll be rested Friday against the Raptors. Since making his season debut Feb. 24, Murray has appeared in 11 of 15 games, averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 27.7 minutes per game.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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