Dejounte Murray News: Available to play Sunday
Murray (reconditioning) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
As expected, Murray will return to the lineup Sunday after sitting out Saturday's win over the Jazz for injury management. The 29-year-old point guard is being eased back into action after a year-long absence due to a torn Achilles and is not yet cleared for both ends of back-to-back sets. Murray has looked sharp in his first two appearances this season, most recently tallying 17 points, nine assists, and four steals across 26 minutes on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 218 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 209 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1118 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More