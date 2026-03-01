Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Available to play Sunday

Murray (reconditioning) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

As expected, Murray will return to the lineup Sunday after sitting out Saturday's win over the Jazz for injury management. The 29-year-old point guard is being eased back into action after a year-long absence due to a torn Achilles and is not yet cleared for both ends of back-to-back sets. Murray has looked sharp in his first two appearances this season, most recently tallying 17 points, nine assists, and four steals across 26 minutes on Thursday.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
