Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Available versus Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 3:33pm

Murray (hand) is available for Sunday's game against Houston.

Murray was questionable for this contest because of a left-hand contusion. However, it won't keep him off the court versus Houston. Murray's availability could result in less production from Jeremiah Fears, who was in line to get the start once again if needed.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
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