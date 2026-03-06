Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Cleared to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Murray (rest) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

After missing the front end of this back-to-back set Thursday against the Kings, Murray is set to return to the lineup. With this news, Yves Missi is likely to shift back to the bench for New Orleans.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray
