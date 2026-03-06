Dejounte Murray News: Cleared to play Friday
Murray (rest) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.
After missing the front end of this back-to-back set Thursday against the Kings, Murray is set to return to the lineup. With this news, Yves Missi is likely to shift back to the bench for New Orleans.
