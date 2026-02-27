Dejounte Murray News: Continues surge with minute cap
Murray ended Thursday's 129-118 victory over Utah with 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals across 26 minutes.
Murray turned in another solid total in his second game following a one-year absence. The Achilles injury that sidelined him didn't hold him back, but the Pelicans will probably play it safe with Murray at some point during the upcoming back-to-back set.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 216 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 207 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1116 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 918 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 423 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More