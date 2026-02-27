Dejounte Murray News: Continues surge with minutes cap

Murray ended Thursday's 129-118 victory over Utah with 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals across 26 minutes.

Murray turned in another solid total in his second game following a one-year absence, and he's showing no lingering effects of the Achilles injury or extended time off. However, the Pelicans will probably play it safe with Murray at some point during the upcoming back-to-back set, and he continues to operate under a minutes limit despite starting his first two appearances of the campaign.