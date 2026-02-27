Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Continues surge with minutes cap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 8:36am

Murray ended Thursday's 129-118 victory over Utah with 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals across 26 minutes.

Murray turned in another solid total in his second game following a one-year absence, and he's showing no lingering effects of the Achilles injury or extended time off. However, the Pelicans will probably play it safe with Murray at some point during the upcoming back-to-back set, and he continues to operate under a minutes limit despite starting his first two appearances of the campaign.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dejounte Murray See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
23 days ago