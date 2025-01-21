Dejounte Murray News: Double-doubles in win

Murray provided 26 points (8-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 45 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Murray recorded his eighth double-double of the season for the shorthanded Pelicans. Zion Williamson missed this game with an illness, so Murray, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy soaked up a ton of usage and combined to score 95 points in the overtime win. Murray is averaging 18.9 points, 7.9 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 11 January outings, but he's shooting just 41.0 percent from the field.