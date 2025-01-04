Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Ekes out double-double Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Murray notched 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 132-120 win over the Wizards.

The double-double was Murray's fifth of the season, with four of them coming in his last 11 appearances. Over that stretch, the veteran point guard is averaging 15.5 points, 8.9 assists, 6.4 boards, 2.4 steals and 1.1 threes, but Murray's season-long shooting woes continue to linger.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now